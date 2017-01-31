COURT DATE SET FOR ARGOSY CASINO LAWSUIT VS MRHD

A trial date has been set next year for the lawsuit filed by the owner of the former Argosy Sioux City riverboat casino against its local partner.

Penn National Gaming’s breach of contract action against Missouri River Historical Development is set to go to trial Feb. 12, 2018, in Des Moines.

MRHD was the state-licensed nonprofit group that held the Argosy’s gambling license.

The lawsuit says MRHD schemed to replace the Argosy with another operator even before their contract expired in July 2012.

The Argosy closed in July 2014 after Iowa regulators denied its license renewal.

MRHD had formed a partnership with developers who eventually opened the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in downtown Sioux City.

