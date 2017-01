ART CENTER GETTING CLOSER TO LEARNING CENTER GROUNDBREAKING

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS ENTERED THE FINAL PHASE OF ITS FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN TO MAKE THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER A REALITY.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THE 3.6 MILLION DOLLAR CENTER WOULD BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY ADJOINING THE ART CENTER ON NEBRASKA STREET:

THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION PROVIDED THE NAMING GIFT FOR THE LEARNING CENTER AS WELL AS A MATCHING CHALLENGE GRANT.

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS MOST OF THE NEEDED MONEY HAS BEEN RAISED, BUT THEY’RE NOT QUITE AT THEIR GOAL YET:

HE SAYS ONCE THE LEARNING CENTER IS BUILT, THE ART CENTER WILL BE REMODELED TO BETTER DISPLAY ITS PERMANENT COLLECTION.

THE CITY COUNCIL AND WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE GIVEN LETTERS OF SUPPORT TO THE PROJECT.

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THEY HOPE TO HOLD A GROUNDBREAKING THIS SUMMER AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC SOMETIME IN 2018.