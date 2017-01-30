LE MARS MAN CHARGED WITH NUMEROUS COUNTS INVOLVING JUVENILES

A Le Mars man has been arrested and charged with various charges involving minor teens.

56 year old Jerry Owings is charged with two counts of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, two counts of 1st degree harassment, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, and three counts of providing tobacco to a minor.

Owings was arrested Friday night and is being held in the Plymouth County Jail on $20,000 bond.