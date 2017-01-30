BRANSTAD WON’T SECOND GUESS IMMIGRATION BAN DECISION

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad says he won’t “second guess” President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries despite growing criticism on its rollout:

Some international students attending college in Iowa may be unable to return home.

The ban affects travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It caused confusion at airports around the country and involved the detainment of individuals with legal documentation to enter the country.