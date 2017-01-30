BIBLER TRIAL CONTINUED AGAIN

The trial of a Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June, 2016 stabbing death of his sister has been delayed again.

Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the stabbing death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her Le Mars home.

Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled Monday to continue Bibler’s trial until May 16th.

The delay was granted so Bibler’s defense can designate expert witnesses and provide the expert’s reports to the state.

The Plymouth County Attorney was also granted five subpoena requests to gather more evidence in the case.

A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5th.

Bibler remains held in the Plymouth County Jail.