SNOWED UNDER VEHICLES MAY BE TOWED AWAY (UPDATE)

Updated 3:25pm 1/27/17

THE SNOW EMERGENCY HAS ENDED FOR THE METRO AREA, BUT SOME DRIVERS STILL HAVEN’T MOVED OR DUG OUT THEIR VEHICLES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY HAVE ISSUED 175 TICKETS AND TOWED ONE VEHICLE AS OF 7AM FRIDAY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS HIS OFFICERS HAD ISSUED AROUND A HUNDRED TOW TAG WARNINGS AS OF MID AFTERNOON FRIDAY, AND HAD TOWED NINE VEHICLES THAT WERE NOT MOVED WITHIN 24 HOURS OF RECEIVING THE TAG.

IT WILL COST VEHICLE OWNERS THE TICKET, TOWING COSTS AND POSSIBLE STORAGE FEES TO GET THEIR VEHICLE BACK.