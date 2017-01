FOUR CHARGED IN PROSTITUTION STING (UPDATE)

UPDATED 12:30PM 1/27/17

AN UNDERCOVER PROSTITUTION INVESTIGATION LED TO THE ARREST OF FOUR MEN THURSDAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL.

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TEAMED UP WITH AREA AUTHORITIES FOR A HUMAN SEX TRAFFICKING STING AT THE RODEWAY INN LOCATED AT 1401 ZENITH DRIVE.

A WOMAN POSED AS A PROSTITUTE AND ADVERTISEMENTS WERE PLACED ON SEVERAL KNOWN PROSTITUTION WEBSITES.

FOUR MEN WERE ARRESTED OVER THE COURSE OF THE DAY FOR ALLEGEDLY SOLICITING A SEXUAL ACT FOR MONEY.

THEY INCLUDED 60 YEAR OLD JACOB BURGERS OF HINTON, 44 YEAR OLD STEVE SCHULTZ OF SIOUX CITY, 37 YEAR OLD LUIS CHAVEZ OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND 34 YEAR OLD JUSTIN ENGEL OF EMERSON, NEBRASKA.

THE FOUR SUSPECTS WERE BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION, AN AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANOR.

