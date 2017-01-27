IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES ON NITRATE & WATERWORKS LAWSUIT

The Iowa Supreme Court says the Des Moines Water Works cannot win any damages in a lawsuit against the drainage districts in three Northwest Iowa counties.

Friday’s ruling presents an obstacle for the Des Moines Water Works, which is pursuing a lawsuit in federal court in Sioux City filed in March 2015.

The water utility for 500,000 Iowans alleges the three counties that oversee 10 agricultural drainage districts should be required to obtain federal water pollution discharge permits and pay the utility more than $1.4 million it has spent for increased filtration methods to remove the nitrates from water.

