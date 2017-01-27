MORE CHARGES POSSIBLE IN CRAWFORD COUNTY FATAL ACCIDENT

Crawford County authorities held a news conference Friday providing more information about the recovery of the body of a missing Denison girl from the Boyer River.

Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler says the body of 15 year old Yoana Acosta was discovered after a search dog zeroed in on the girl’s location:

Acosta had been missing for 8 days since a car she was a passenger in crashed into the river.

The driver, 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison, and three other teens including Acosta’s 19 year old sister, Valeria Acosta Rodriquez, escaped the vehicle.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

He has already been charged with several drug related and traffic counts.

Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer says other charges are possible in the case:

Sailer and Steinkuehler thanked all of the regional authorities who aided in the search for Acosta.

That included 13 members of Sioux City’s Urban Search and Rescue team who helped in the effort.