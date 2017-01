WAREHOUSE FIRE INVESTIGATION MAY TAKE SOME TIME

IT MAY BE AWHILE BEFORE INVESTIGATORS FIND OUT THE CAUSE OF THE WAREHOUSE FIRE THAT SEVERELY DAMAGED THE BUILDING IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 WEDNESDAY.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE BUILDING IS UNSAFE TO ENTER AND THERE’S A LOT OF ICE COVERING THE RUBBLE INSIDE THE STRUCTURE USED BY BOATMAN TILE AND GRANITE AND SHARED WITH OTHER BUSINESSES.

FIREFIGHTERS HAD TO RETURN TO THE SCENE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AROUND 8PM WHEN FLAMES FLARED UP AGAIN.

THOSE FLARE UPS CONTINUED THROUGH NOON THURSDAY.

AESOPH SAYS HE WILL ALSO TALK WITH THE INSURERS OF THE BUILDING REGARDING THE DAMAGE AND PROCEEDING WITH AN INVESTIGATION.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE FIRE THAT WAS CALLED IN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AS A PILE OF BURNING TIRES AT THE STRUCTURE.

PHOTO BY KMEG /KPTH