SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUE SEARCH FOR MISSING DENISON GIRL

Thirteen members of Sioux City’s Urban Search and Rescue team and their amphibious vehicle will remain in Denison through Friday, helping in the search for the body of a teenage girl presumed drowned in the Boyer River.

15-year-old Yoana Acosta, is still missing.

She was a passenger in a car that crashed into the river early last Thursday morning.

The driver and three other teens safely escaped the vehicle.

The Sioux City firefighters have been searching the river since Tuesday and will return home Saturday morning if Acosta’s body is not found before then.

Authorities say the river was around three feet higher with a swifter current the night of the accident.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison, has been charged with several drug related counts, as well as failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving under a suspended license.

Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before his vehicle crashed into the river.

