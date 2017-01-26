SIOUX CITY TO END SNOW EMERGENCY FRIDAY

Sioux City will officially end the snow emergency Friday morning at 7am.

That means vehicles may begin parking on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.

A statement from the city says they appreciate the cooperation from residents moving vehicles to assist city crews clearing the streets following the winter storm earlier this week.

The Sioux City Police Department will continue tagging snowbound vehicles prohibiting snow plows access to clear the streets.

Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.