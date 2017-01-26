NO SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS AFFECTED BY FALSE STATE TRAINING SCORES

Sioux City firefighters will not be impacted by allegations that a former state fire training manager assigned “random scores to firefighter exams” without properly checking or correcting them.

Chief Tom Everett of Sioux City Fire Rescue says our department provides its own training, testing, and evaluation to all of our firefighters that exceeds the state standards for certification:

The local training consists of nearly 300 hours per year for each local department member:

Everett says the city contacted the state and was informed that none of our personnel who did take state certification exams were impacted by these issues.

He is concerned about the impact on smaller and rural departments, many who depend on volunteers to fight fires:

Former State Fire Services Training Bureau certification manager John McPhee was arrested Tuesday on charges of misconduct in office and tampering with records.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety revealed that the state bureau issued nearly 2,300 improper certifications to 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel between 2012 and 2016.

