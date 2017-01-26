KING TO INTRODUCE ANTI ABORTION “HEARTBEAT” BILL

Iowa Congressman Steve King is introducing legislation he says would go a long way toward eliminating abortion nationwide.
King, a Republican from Kiron, is calling it “The Heartbeat Bill,” and under it, abortions would be banned once a heartbeat is detected in the unborn child.
King suggests the bill could be a vehicle to overturn Roe versus Wade, the landmark 1973 U-S Supreme Court case which made abortion legal.
While the woman would be immune from prosecution, King says the doctor would face jail time.
King says he has support from several other lawmakers in the House for the bill, The Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017.