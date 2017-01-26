HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln @ West, 1-27-2017

THE BOYS HEAD WEST!

The boys are back after a longer-than-expected hiatus (thanks to the snowstorm in Sioux City on Tuesday night) to bring you some more exciting high school basketball action. They are headed back to the West gym as the Wolverines welcome the visiting Lynx of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a boys basketball match-up. This is the ninth edition of high school basketball on KSCJ brought to you by Seaboard Triumph Foods. (Well, really it’s the eighth because of the canceled game on Tuesday night…but because of my OCD, we will call it the ninth edition to keep these game previews chronologically consistent!)

Since Abraham Lincoln is the namesake of the visiting team’s school tonight, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the 16th President of the United States:

He was the only president to have a patent, having invented a device to free steamboats that had run aground. He had only 18 months of formal schooling. He advocated for women’s suffrage as early as 1836. He was an animal lover and refused to hunt or fish. He was a wrestler and documentation exists showing he took part in wrestling bouts. A national political unknown in 1856, he was an unsuccessful vice presidential candidate at the Republican Convention that year. He read the Bible daily, but never joined an organized church. He did not have a middle name. He did not drink, smoke, or chew. He did not like being called “Abe,” preferring to be called, “Lincoln.” As president, he established Thanksgiving as a national holiday. He was the first president born outside the 13 original colonies. He was the first president to use the telegraph. He was the first bearded president. He unsuccessfully argued a case before the Supreme Court in 1849. His coffin has been opened 5 times. He was photographed with John Wilkes Booth at his second inaugural. He has no direct living descendants. He battled depression during much of his life. He was estranged from his father and did not attend his funeral.

But back to basketball.

The boys will be at the West gym to bring you the the descriptions and accounts of the game. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas and statistician/executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker to bring you all the action.

It’s been a rough week for Dan.

Throughout all of last year, Dan experienced water problems in his backyard. As it turns out, the water problems are caused by a faulty retaining wall, which experts have told Dan needs to be replaced. Throughout most of the fall of 2016, when Dan would be watching television at night, Dan’s wife and children would begin chanting, “BUILD THAT WALL!!! BUILD THAT WALL!!!” Dan said he will build the wall and he would get his neighbors to pay for it.

When Dan’s wife asked the neighbors, who happen to be her parents, whether or not they would pay for the wall, the neighbors replied that Dan was crazy and they would never pay for Dan’s wall. When confronted with the neighbors’ statements, Dan replied, “Well, the wall just got 10 feet bigger!”

This week, Dan announced to his family that construction on the wall would begin soon. He still insists that the in-law neighbors will pay for it.

“Ultimately, it will come out of what’s happening with the neighbors… and we will be in a form reimbursed by the neighbors, which I’ve always said,” Dan said.

“All it is, is we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make with the neighbors,” he said. “I’m just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. What I’m doing is good for the neighborhood. It’s also going to be good for the neighbors. We want to have very stable, very solid neighbors.”

When asked about the start of construction, Dan said it would happen in “months.”

“As soon as I can, as soon as I can physically do it,” he said. “I would say in months, yeah. I would say in months — certainly planning is starting immediately.”

Dan signed a Request for Bid form earlier this week, instructing his hired man, Jose, to “take all appropriate steps to immediately plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border of my backyard.”

Dan also announced he and his wife will pay for the wall on the front-end, but they will be reimbursed by the neighbors by charging the neighbors $20.00 every time they want to see the grandkids. Overnight visits will cost the in-law neighbors $100.00.

Dan’s in-laws canceled a planned dinner with Dan and his family last night.

“I regret and condemn Dan’s decision to continue with the construction of a wall that, for years now, far from uniting us, divides us,” said Dan’s father-in-law. “And I sure as hell ain’t gonna pay him any money to see my grandkids. If he’s gonna build that wall, he can pay for it himself.”

Tip-off is at 7:30, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 7:00 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM.

Pregame Intro:

Pregame interview with West High head coach CoCo Cofield:

Pregame interview with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with West High junior Kory Woodruff:

Woodhouse Auto Family Halftime Show interview with Scott Dochterman of “Land of Ten“, talking about Iowa Hawkeyes football staff changes and the men’s basketball team: