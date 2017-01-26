BODY OF MISSING DENISON GIRL RECOVERED FROM BOYER RIVER

Denison Police confirm the body of a missing 15 year old girl has been recovered from the Boyer River.

Authorities say the body of Yoana Acosta was found by searchers about a mile down river from where the car she was a passenger in crashed into the water last Thursday morning.

Thirteen members of Sioux City’s Urban Search and Rescue team and their amphibious vehicle had gone to Denison on Tuesday of this week to aid in the search.

Acosta was a passenger in the car driven by 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison.

Hernandez and three other teens safely escaped the vehicle.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

He has been charged with several drug related counts, as well as failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving under a suspended license.