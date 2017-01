WOODBURY SUPERVISORS HEAR REVISED PLAN TO REMODEL COUNTY JAIL

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HEARD AN ARCHITECT’S PLAN TO REMODEL THE COUNTY JAIL BY BETTER UTILIZING THE FACILITIES EXISTING SPACE.

THE SUPERVISORS HEARD A PROPOSAL WEDNESDAY FROM LAWRENCE GOLDBERG, WHICH SWITCHES THE FOCUS FROM AN EXPANSION PROJECT ADDING NEW CELLS TO UPPER FLOORS TO OPTIMIZING THE SPACE ON FIRST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING.

THE JAIL WAS BUILT IN 1987 ON GROUND THAT HAS PROVEN TO BE SOMEWHAT UNSTABLE OVER TIME.

DECADES AGO A GAS STATION WITH UNDERGROUND FUEL TANKS EXISTED ON THE JAIL’S SITE.

GOLDBERG SAYS THERE’S NOT ROOM FOR A SALLY PORT TO DRIVE INMATES IN FOR PROCESSING, BUT HE PROPOSES CREATING AN ACTUAL MODERNIZED INTAKE UNIT AT THE BACK OF THE JAIL:

GOLDBERG ALSO PROPOSES REORGANIZING HOW THE JAIL STORES EVIDENCE:

THE COUNTY BOARD IS BOUND TO KEEP THE COST OF REMODELING THE JAIL TO UNDER ONE POINT TWO MILLION DOLLARS.

A HIGHER AMOUNT WOULD HAVE TO BE PUT TO A PUBLIC BOND ISSUE VOTE WHICH WOULD BE UNLIKELY TO PASS.

THE SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL AT A LATER DATE.