A SIOUX CITY RESTAURANT AND WINE SHOP ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS ON JANUARY 31ST.

THE OWNER’S OF M’S ON 4TH STREET SAY SOME KITCHEN RENOVATIONS INVOLVING A LONGTIME FLOOR ISSUE IN THE DISH ROOM WILL BE MADE.

THE RESTAURANT, WHICH SPECIALIZES IN ITALIAN FOOD AND FINE WINE, WILL BE CLOSED FOR JUST A FEW DAYS AND RE-OPEN ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD.

PHOTO COURTESY M’S ON 4TH