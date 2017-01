THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS FROM TUESDAY’S TWO VEHICLE FATAL ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 3 EAST OF LE MARS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS 89 YEAR OLD THERESE FREKING OF LE MARS, WAS KILLED AFTER HER CAR SLID OUT OF CONTROL ON THE ICY HIGHWAY AND INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING S-U-V.

THE S-U-V DRIVER, SUSAN SIEVERS OF REMSEN, SUSTAINED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE ROAD AND WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTED TO THE ACCIDENT.