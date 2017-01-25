HERNANDEZ ALLEGEDLY PROVIDED MARIJUANA TO VICTIMS OF DENISON CRASH

The driver of a car that crashed and left police searching for a girl in the Boyer River near Denison, Iowa allegedly provided marijuana to the teenagers just hours before the crash.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison distributed marijuana to 15 year old Yoana Acosta, who is presumed drowned after the car she, Hernandez and three other teens were in crashed into the river early last Thursday.

The other teens named as receiving drugs from Hernandez are 19 year old Valeria Acosta Rodriquez, 16 year old Yamile Morales and 16 year old John Hernandez-Mendoza.

Court documents says Hernandez provided the marijuana at a Denison home on 2nd Avenue Wednesday night, January 18th.

The car driven by Hernandez with four teenage passengers went into the river at 3:30am Thursday morning, January 19th.

Hernandez and three teens escaped the car after it went into the river.

15-year-old Yoana Acosta is still missing.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office says Ramon Hernandez is a Mexican citizen and faces felony charges for the possession and distribution of marijuana.

He is also charged with failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving under a suspended license.