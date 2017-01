SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS REMAIN ON THE SCENE OF A WAREHOUSE FIRE IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75.

FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE CALL CAME IN AROUND 11:30AM AS A REPORT OF BURNING TIRES AT THE STRUCTURE.

THE FIRE SPREAD INTO THE BUILDING CREATING THICK BLACK SMOKE.

AN AERIAL UNIT WAS BROUGHT IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE, WHICH HAS BEEN CONFINED TO THE ONE BUILDING.

THE WAREHOUSE IS USED BY BOATMAN TILE AND IS SHARED WITH OTHER BUSINESSES.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG