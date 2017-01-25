EBERT WITHDRAWS ALFORD PLEAS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CASE

A Cherokee woman has withdrawn her Alford Pleas and will now stand trial on charges related to a two vehicle crash in Plymouth County in September of 2015.

Melissa Ebert had previously entered the Alford Plea to two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of O-W-I second offense.

Under an Alford Plea the defendant does not admit guilt, but a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

Ebert had faced a maximum of 12 years in prison on the charges.

She was originally charged with two counts each of attempted murder and willful injury, but those were dropped in the plea agreement.

Court documents say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger, Damian Johnson, before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car driven by Dustin Boll of Le Mars.

A hearing has been set for February 13th to set a trial date in Plymouth County District Court.