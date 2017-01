WINTER STORM BLAMED FOR FATAL CRASH IN LE MARS

TUESDAY’S WINTER STORM CONTRIBUTED TO A TWO VEHICLE FATAL ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 3 ABOUT TWO MILES EAST OF LE MARS AROUND 12:30PM.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A WESTBOUND CAR SLID OUT OF CONTROL ON THE ICE AND SNOW COVERED HIGHWAY AND INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING S-U-V.

THE COLLISION RESULTED IN FATAL INJURIES TO THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, A WOMAN FROM LE MARS.

THE S-U-V DRIVER SUSTAINED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

HIGHWAY 3 WAS CLOSED FOR NEARLY TWO HOURS BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.