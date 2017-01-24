RED’S BURRITOS EXPANDING TO NORTH SIOUX CITY

Red’s All Natural, a producer of frozen burritos headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee is expanding its operations to North Sioux City.

The State Board of Economic Development approved Red’s for assistance through its Revolving Economic Development and Initiative and Reinvestment Payment programs during their board meeting in Pierre.

Red’s All Natural Burritos markets a variety of frozen products, including burritos, bowls, enchiladas and taquitos, some of which are organic, dairy-free and gluten-free.

The company launched after Mike enjoyed his wife’s homemade burritos one evening in 2009 and decided to make them available for everyone to enjoy.

Mike named the company after his beloved dog, Red.