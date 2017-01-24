GALVAN-HERNANDEZ PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN NEBRASKA MURDER CASE

A second suspect in the death of a rural Emerson, Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

18 year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entered his plea in Dakota County District Court to charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

He’s charged in the November murder of 41 year old Kraig Kubik and will stand trial on May 9th.

A second suspect, 25 year old Andres Surber, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Investigators say Kubik was shot in the head and his body was dismembered.

Remains of the victim were found in two locations in Dixon and Cedar Counties.

The suspects are being held in the Dakota County Jail.