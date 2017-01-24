DRIVER CHARGED IN DENISON CRASH

The driver of a car that crashed and left police searching for a girl in the Boyer River near Denison, Iowa has been charged.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez, of Denison is charged with failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving under a suspended license.

Hernandez, who is a Mexican citizen, also faces felony charges for the possesion and distribution of drugs.

The sheriff’s department says Hernandez was driving the car with four passengers inside that crashed through a cornfield last Thursday and into the Boyer River.

One passenger, 15-year-old Yoana Acosta, is still missing.

Thirteen members of the Sioux City Urban Search and Rescue team and their amphibious vehicle were dispatched to help in the search Tuesday morning.

The Crawford County Sherrif’s office hasn’t released any other details on what led to the crash.

Hernandez is in custody in the Crawford County Jail.