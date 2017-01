WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TIMING...SNOW WILL FALL ALL DAY TUESDAY BEFORE TAPERING OFF ON WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 10 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE...WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS UP TO 12". * WINDS / VISIBILITIES...SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE IN THE FALLING SNOW...AND ALSO IN BLOWING SNOW AS NORTHERLY WINDS INCREASE TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OVER 30 MPH TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS TUESDAY... INCLUDING DURING THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE...AS ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED QUICKLY. * ACCUMULATIONS...8 TO 10 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS UP TO 12" * WIND AND VISIBILITY...NORTH WIND 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OVER 30 MPH. * WIND CHILL VALUES...10 TO 15 ABOVE ZERO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS...AND VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED FURTHER DUE TO STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW AROUND. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT...FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.