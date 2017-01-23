SIOUX CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY IN ADVANCE OF STORM

Sioux City is under a winter storm warning beginning Tuesday morning, so a snow emergency has been declared by Mayor Bob Scott to take effect beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

That also means citizens should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after 7a.m. until seven a.m. the following day.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on street parking where possible.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.