RICKETTS WANTS NEBRASKANS TO WALK FOR WELLNESS

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has officially opened the NE-150 Challenge, a year-long web-based wellness program.

Ricketts led the annual Governor’s Walk for wellness through the halls of the state capitol in Lincoln.:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WALK.mp3

OC…………how we do that. :15

Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik says over 1500 people have already registered for the challenge:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WALK2.mp3

OC….challenge website. :22

The NE150 Challenge is a year-long web-based wellness program that allows Nebraskans to track physical activity miles and minutes.

As they meet certain benchmarks, they earn virtual badges, many of which are themed after Nebraska’s 150th year of statehood.

The website is at NE150Challenge.com.