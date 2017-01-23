JOURNEY TO HEADLINE BATTERY PARK CONCERT

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City has announced the first big concert of the summer at Battery Park.

Journey will take to the outdoor stage on Friday, June 30th, performing all their classic hits like “Don’t Stop Believin” and “Faithfully.”

The legendary British band ASIA will join Journey as special guest on the show.

Journey will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 27th at 10 a.m. at the Rock Shop or online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.