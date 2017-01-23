HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Heelan (G/B) – 1-24-17

THE BOYS ARE BACK AT THE PIT!

The boys are back after a one-week hiatus to bring you some more exciting high school basketball action. They are headed back downtown to the Heelan gym as the Crusaders welcome the visiting Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a girls/boys double-header. This is the eighth edition of high school basketball on KSCJ brought to you by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The game is being played on January 24.

It was on this date in 1908 that Robert Baden-Powell organized the first Boy Scout troop in England. On this date in 1933, the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, which moved the presidential inauguration day from March 4 to January 20. And on this date in 1984, Apple’s Macintosh personal computer went on sale in the United States.

It is also the birthday of American novelist Edith Wharton, born into the upper echelon of society in New York City in 1862. Although she penned her first novel at age 11, her family actively discouraged her writing. She wrote, “In the eyes of our provincial society, authorship was still regarded as something between a black art and a form of manual labor.” After marrying at age 23 (which was considered late in those days), Wharton published her first novel through Scribner, The Greater Inclination, in 1899. A week after its publication, Wharton wrote to Scribner: “Gentlemen, Am I not to receive any copies of my book? I have had no notice of its publication, but I see from the New York papers that it appeared last week.” Still upset at Scribner’s publicity efforts a month later, she wrote the publishing house again, “Certainly in these days of energetic and emphatic advertising, Mr. Scribner’s methods do not tempt one to offer him one’s wares a second time.” Her subsequent novel, The Age of Innocence, earned her the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1921. She published 38 books during her 75 years, including Ethan Frome in 1911.

But back to basketball.

The boys will be at the Heelan gym (affectionately known as, “The Pit”) to bring you the the descriptions and accounts of the games. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas and statistician/executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker to bring you all the action.

It’s been a rough week for Dan.

During last Friday’s inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States, KSCJ sent Dan to Washington to provide coverage of the event. Specifically, Dan’s job was to count the number of people who had arrived to witness the ceremony in person.

Dan arrived at the U.S. Capitol around 6:00 a.m. to begin his count. At around 9:30 a.m., Dan appeared on “Open Line with Charlie Stone” via telephone and reported that very few people had yet arrived and, in fact, the Capitol did not even look set up for in inauguration ceremony. “There are literally no chairs, no podium, and no onlookers yet present,” Dan relayed to Charlie. “In fact, there is a helicopter sitting at the bottom of the steps so they will have to move that out of the way so people can see the inauguration.”

Jeff Heyer, the producer of “Open Line with Charlie Stone,” interrupted Dan’s report and politely informed Dan that he appeared to be reporting from the East Front of the Capitol building, while the inauguration ceremony actually takes place on the West Front. Listeners to the program heard Dan utter an expletive and begin running, presumably to the other side of the building.

When Dan got to the west side of the building, he told the listeners, “Well hell-fire, save on matches…there are thousands of people over here!”

Dan got to work counting the crowd, with less than three hours to go before the inauguration was scheduled to take place. However, his task was hampered because Dan kept forgetting whether he had already counted himself, so he kept having to start over. Dan’s pleas to the onlookers to “quit moving around” and “please stay still” fell on deaf ears. Dan politely asked one gentleman, who was wearing a red cap that read, “DTF – Donald Trump Forever” and a sweatshirt that read, “Immigrants are like sperm…millions get in but only one works!” if he could put down the umbrella he was holding so Dan could count the others in the row. The man looked at Dan, gave him a one-finger salute, and said, “From my cold, dead hands!”

At around 11:50 a.m., as Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas began to administer the oath of office to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, Dan had only made his way to the east side of the reflecting pool on the Washington Mall. He finally gave up his efforts for a completely accurate count and decided to count the number of people in one row, then multiply it by the number of rows of people he saw.

Seconds after Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts uttered the words, “Congratulations, Mr. President,” member of the military began firing cannons and Dan ran for cover. Scores of onlookers began laughing and Dan was immediately embarrassed at his cowardice. He took out his phone, texted KSCJ news director Woody Gottburg, “Crowd count 250k.” Dan then told some close friends of his experience, texting them, “Said it looks like 250k…whatever…doesn’t really matter anyway, right?” Woody reported Dan’s count during the next hour’s news broadcast.

The following day, at CIA headquarters, President Trump blasted Dan’s crowd estimate.

“The crowd at the inauguration yesterday looked honestly like a million-and-a-half people…it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. But instead of the crowds, the media showed aerial photos of an empty field and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but it’s a lie. And Dan knows it was a lie.”

Upon hearing about the media’s aerial photos, Dan exclaimed, “What???!!! I could have looked at aerial photos instead of running my butt all over the Washington Mall?”

Tip-off of the girls game is at 5:45, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 5:15 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM. The boys match-up will follow the conclusion of the girls game.

Pregame Intro:

Pregame interview with Bishop Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra:

Pregame interview with Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Miranda Riediger:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with Bishop Heelan senior Megan Beaulieu:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Merrin VanVelzen:

Pregame interview with Bishop Heelan head coach Andy Foster:

Pregame interview with Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Adam Vander Schaaf:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with Bishop Heelan junior Bryce Reynolds:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Keegan Savary:

Woodhouse Auto Family Halftime Show interview with Fr. Shane Deman, Bishop Heelan alum and Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Sioux City (He will be our guest for halftime of both games):

Girls game halftime:

Boys game halftime: