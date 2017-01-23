CHAMBERS BATTLES NEBRASKA SENATE OVER KINTER CYBERSEX ALLEGATIONS

A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women’s march weren’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately.

Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Kintner’s retweet drew criticism online and from the Nebraska Democratic Party.

State Senator Ernie Chambers spent 15 minutes Monday criticizing Kintner on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, as well as his fellow senators for not taking action against Kintner:

Kintner paid a $1,000 fine last year after he admitted to engaging in mutual solo sex on Skype with a woman who tried to blackmail him.

Chambers was taken to task by another state senator for mentioning the specific sexual term on the senate floor.

He in turn challenged the rest of the senate:

Chambers says he will challenge senators on what they know about pending bills throughout this session;

Governor Pete Ricketts says he hadn’t read Kintner’s tweet and would leave action to his fellow senators:

Kintner declined to comment Monday but suggested he would issue a statement later.

Audio feed of legislature by N.E.T.