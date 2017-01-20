TODD CLAUSEN TO BE HONORED FOR LIFE SAVING EFFORTS

A Sioux City man will be honored by the city council on Monday for his efforts in saving three people from a burning car in 2015.

City spokesperson Anne Westra says Todd Clausen will receive a special award at the council meeting:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MEDAL.mp3

OC……..free the passengers. ;15

Clausen and Jameson Bartscher of Abdereen were motorists on I-29 in northeast South Dakota on June 9th of 2015 when they witnessed the rear of a vehicle engulfed flames on the side of the road.

Clausen unbuckled a 2-month-old child from his car seat and freed him through the window while Bartscher pulled the child’s two relatives to safety from the smoke filled car.

The infant and the second passenger survived, but the third passenger later perished due to injuries suffered during the accident.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

PHOTO BY TODD CLAUSEN