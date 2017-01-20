PUBLIC LIBRARY LAUNCHES PRE-SCHOOL 1000 BOOK PROGRAM

Sioux City’s Public Library has launched a new program to encourage reading with your children before they start school.

Adrienne Jansen of the library says the goal is for each child to have 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten shared with them:

Jansen says children who hear at least 1,000 books before kindergarten develop broader vocabularies and become stronger readers later.

She says you can share 1000 books with your child in a number of ways:

Jansen says you may visit any Sioux City Library location to receive the first card and begin logging books.

Then present each completed 200-book milestone to Library staff to spotlight the accomplishment.