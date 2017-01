WOODBURY COUNTY’S REPUBLICAN PARTY IS HOSTING THEIR OWN INAUGURAL CELEBRATION FRIDAY NIGHT.

THE EVENT TO COMMEMORATE THE SWEARING IN OF DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE AS OUR NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENT CENTER AT 5606 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SINGLE TICKETS ARE $40 OR $75 PER COUPLE AND ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY.

THE EVENT BEGINS WITH A SOCIAL HOUR FROM 5:30 UNTIL 6:30PM.

PHOTO BY CBS NEWS