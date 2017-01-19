SENTENCING DATE SET FOR ISACK ABDINUR

A sentencing date has been set for a Sioux City man has convicted of first degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend.

Judge Steven Andreasen has set sentencing for 37 year old Isack Abdinur for next Wednesday, January 25th, at 9am.

Abdinur was convicted in December of the fatal beating and stabbing of Cornelia Stead in June of 2015 at her Sioux City apartment.

In his bench trial ruling, Judge Andreasen stated that the prosecution proved all of the elements needed to convict Abdinur of the crime and that Abdinur willfully and knowingly committed the crime.

Abdinur faces life in prison for the crime.