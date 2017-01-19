GLOBETROTTERS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY

The most famous basketball team in the world is returning to Sioux City this spring.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday, April 18th, at 7 p.m.

The Globetrotters recently took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day, breaking a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot of 72 feet 6 and a quarter inches.

That record, along with the longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute, and longest blindfolded basketball hook shot were reclaimed by the team after being broken by Dude Perfect.

Since 2000, the Globetrotters now own 15 current Guinness World Records.

Tickets to the see the Globetrotters in Sioux City go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, January 27th.