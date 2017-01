AUTHORITIES CONTINUE SEARCH FOR POSSIBLE DROWNING VICTIM

UPDATED 1:35PM 1/20/17

AUTHORITIES IN DENISON, IOWA HAVE RESUMED THEIR SEARCH FOR A GIRL WHO MAY HAVE DROWNED IN THE BOYER RIVER.

THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS FIVE PEOPLE WERE IN A CAR THAT LEFT THE ROAD, TRAVELED THROUGH A FIELD AND INTO THE RIVER AROUND 3AM THURSDAY.

FOUR OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE RESCUED AND HOSPITALIZED FOR HYPOTHERMIA.

THE 5TH PERSON, A JUVENILE FEMALE, REMAINS MISSING.

AUTHORITIES SUSPENDED THEIR SEARCH BECAUSE OF DENSE FOG AT 11:15 THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE NAMES AND AGES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

AUTHORITIES IN DENISON, IOWA ARE SEARCHING FOR A TEENAGE GIRL WHO MAY HAVE DROWNED IN THE BOYER RIVER.

THE CRAWFORD COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS FIVE PEOPLE WERE IN A CAR THAT LEFT THE ROAD, TRAVELED THROUGH A FIELD, CROSSED A RAILROAD TRACK, WENT THROUGH A SECOND FIELD AND WENT INTO THE RIVER OFF DELOIT DRIVE AROUND 3:30AM THURSDAY.

FOUR OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE RESCUED, BUT THE 5TH PERSON, A GIRL WHO HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED, REMAINS MISSING.

A WATER RESCUE TEAM IS TRYING TO LOCATE HER.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS ASSISTING IN THE SEARCH.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG TV