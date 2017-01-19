ANTI TEXT & DRIVE BILL MOVING THROUGH IOWA SENATE

Iowa’s Senate Transportation Committee will consider a bill to crack down on smart phone use behind the steering wheel.

The bill would let police pull over vehicles if they suspect the driver is texting.

Iowa’s law enforcement community, cell phone providers and insurance companies are urging legislators to go farther and make it illegal to use a hand-held device while driving.

Susan Cameron, is a lobbyist for the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association:

Cameron says using a cell phone behind the wheel takes the driver’s eyes off the road and at least one hand off the wheel, plus the driver’s mind is focused on the phone, not on driving.

Governor Branstad supports a “hands free” law. Amber Markham of the Iowa Department of Public Safety is urging legislators to take that step.

Iowa crash data indicates the number of accidents caused by a driver distracted by a cell phone or electronic device has “nearly doubled” in the past five years.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is the only group registered in opposition to the bill.

Today, texting while driving is a secondary offense for Iowa adults, meaning police may only issue tickets if the driver has violated some other traffic law, like speeding.

Radio Iowa/Photo by CBS News