185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS ON INAUGURATION DUTY

National Guardsmen from Iowa and Nebraska have been assigned security and other duties for Friday’s presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Colonel Gregory Hapgood of the Iowa National Guard says personnel from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines are representing Iowa:

Members of the Des Moines-based 71st Civil Support Team are looking for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.

Colonel Hapgood says it’s not the first time Iowa guard members have taken part in an inauguration:

Most of the Nebraska Guardsmen are operating a field kitchen to feed some of the 7,500 soldiers and airmen from the National Guards of 44 states and three territories who will support inauguration activities.