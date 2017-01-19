185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS ON INAUGURATION DUTY

185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS ON INAUGURATION DUTY

By Woody Gottburg -
87
SHARE
The Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard, 185th Air Refueling Wing, transport Soldiers from the Colorado Guard, 220th Military Police Company, the 1/157 and the 2/157 1st artillery, to the New Orleans Naval Air Station to support Hurricane Katrina relief efforts on September 05, 2005. The Army National Guard along with the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been mobilized to take part in Joint Task Force - Katrina, a humanitarian assistance operation in a joint effort led by the Department of Defense in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, from Sioux City, IA., has been running back to back missions in support of the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar M. Sanchez) [#Beginning of Shooting Data Section] Nikon D1X Focal Length: 80mm Optimize Image: Color Mode: Mode II (Adobe RGB) Noise Reduction: 2005/09/05 11:23:50.5 Exposure Mode: Programmed Auto White Balance: Direct sunlight Tone Comp: Normal JPEG (8-bit) Fine Metering Mode: Multi-Pattern AF Mode: AF-C Hue Adjustment: 0° Image Size: Medium (2000 x 1312) 1/400 sec - F/10 Flash Sync Mode: Not Attached Saturation: Color Exposure Comp.: 0 EV Sharpening: Normal Lens: VR 80-400mm F/4.5-5.6 D Sensitivity: ISO 250 Image Comment: [#End of Shooting Data Section]

National Guardsmen from Iowa and Nebraska have been assigned security and other duties for Friday’s presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Colonel Gregory Hapgood of the Iowa National Guard says personnel from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and the 132nd Wing in Des Moines are representing Iowa:


OC….as well. :19

Members of the Des Moines-based 71st Civil Support Team are looking for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.

Colonel Hapgood says it’s not the first time Iowa guard members have taken part in an inauguration:


OC…….and 2013. :12

Most of the Nebraska Guardsmen are operating a field kitchen to feed some of the 7,500 soldiers and airmen from the National Guards of 44 states and three territories who will support inauguration activities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR