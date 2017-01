MORNINGSIDE POWER OUTAGE (UPDATE)

UPDATED 1PM 1/18/17 BY WOODY GOTTBURG

A MALFUNCTIONING PIECE OF EQUIPMENT ON AN OVERHEAD LINE CAUSED 1858 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN MORNINGSIDE TO LOSE POWER THIS (WEDS) MORNING.

COMPANY OFFICIALS SAY THE OUTAGE HAPPENED AROUND 9:35 A.M., AND AFFECTED RESIDENTS FROM SOUTH CECILIA STREET TO SOUTH YORK ROAD AND 4100 NATALIA WAY TO THE 2700 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

AT LEAST FOUR MIDAMERICAN TRUCK CREWS RESPONDED TO THE OUTAGE.

POWER WAS RESTORED TO ALL HOMES AND BUSINESSES SHORTLY BEFORE 11AM.

