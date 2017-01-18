CONGRESSMAN KING TAKES BLACK CAUCUS TO TASK OVER INAUGURAL BOYCOTT

At last count, one out of every four Democratic congressional members have stated they will not attend Friday’s inauguration ceremonies for president-elect Donald Trump.

Iowa 4th District Republican Congressman Steve King says he regrets seeing the action from his fellow congressional members.

King says it is the Congressional African-American Black Caucus that is leading the protest:

King says he is disappointed with fellow Georgia Congressman John Lewis who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for civil rights;

Congressman King says we will always have racial strife in this country if we focus on race instead of the things that unite us.