OWNER SAYS BADGEROW BLDG NOT FOR SALE

BRUCE DEBOLT, C-E-O OF CALIFORNIA BASED GLOBAL FACILITIES DEVELOPMENT SAYS IN AN E-MAIL TO KSCJ THAT THE BUILDING IS NOT BEING SOLD, BUT DIDN’T ELABORATE ON WHAT HIS PLANS ARE FOR IT.

DEBOLT HASN’T PAID TAXES ON THE BUILDING FOR 18 MONTHS.

INSTEAD, AN OUTSIDE INVESTMENT COMPANY, A-C-C LLC OF DUBUQUE, IOWA HAS PAID OVER $200-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN BACK TAXES.

THAT COMPANY SPECIALIZES IN PROPERTIES THAT HAVE GONE TO A TAX OR SHERIFF’S SALE.

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER MIKE CLAYTON SAYS THE DUBUQUE FIRM FIRST STARTED PAYING THE BADGEROW TAXES LAST JUNE 20TH AT A TAX SALE OF THE PROPERTY.

CLAYTON SAYS IT WOULD LIKELY BE 2019 BEFORE THE BUILDING COULD CHANGE HANDS TO A-C-C LLC:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BADGEROW3.mp3

OC………FILE FOR A DEED. :34

A-C-C HASN’T RESPONDED TO QUESTIONS REGARDING WHAT THEY WOULD DO WITH THE BUILDING.

THEY WILL BE OWED THE BACK TAXES BY DEBOLT’S COMPANY PLUS 24 PER CENT INTEREST IF HE WANTS TO RETAIN TITLE TO THE PROPERTY.