ICE STORM AFFECTS MANY SERVICES

THE ICE STORM HAS AFFECTED MANY CITY SERVICES TODAY.

TRASH AND RECYCLING PICKUP IN SIOUX CITY IS SUSPENDED AND COLLECTION WILL BE PUSHED BACK ONE DAY THE REST OF THE WEEK.

THERE IS NO CITY TRANSIT BUS SERVICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

ALL OF THE PUBLIC LIBRARIES IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY ARE CLOSED.

STREET CREWS HAVE BEEN CONCENTRATING ON CLEARING THE MAIN ROADS IN THE METRO AREA.

SIDE STREETS MAY BE EXTREMELY SLICK.

POLICE SAY MOST PEOPLE HAVE STAYED OFF THE STREETS WITH JUST FIVE TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN SIOUX CITY BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 11AM.

POLICE SAY MANY SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS ARE ICE COVERED, AND ARE EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO WALK ON.

MANY BUSINESSES AND CLINICS ARE CLOSED.

CALL AHEAD TO SEE IF YOUR PROVIDER IS OPEN BEFORE VENTURING OUT.