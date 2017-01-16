DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING PROGRAM POSTPONED (UPDATE)

Due to weather, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr program scheduled for tonight, will be postponed until next Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00pm, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

The Siouxland Chapter of the NAACP is asking all community choir members and others to stay home and stay safe!

MONDAY IS MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY, CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER WHO WAS SLAIN NEARLY 50 YEARS AGO.

THE SIOUX CITY CHAPTER OF THE NAACP WILL HOST A COMMUNITY CELEBRATION TONIGHT AT MT. ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1421 GENEVA STREET.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 7PM AND IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC.