DR. JOHN T. CHIRBAN – COLLATERAL DAMAGE: Guiding and Protecting Your Child Through the Minefield of Divorce

Author: Dr. John T. Chirban

Book: COLLATERAL DAMAGE: Guiding and Protecting Your Child Through the Minefield of Divorce

Publishing: Thomas Nelson (January 17, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Based on research from more than 10,000 surveys from children and parents of divorce, Collateral Damage presents parents with an overview of the impact that divorce has on their children and offers ways to better serve their needs at this critical time.

Approximately fifty percent of marriages in the United State fail. Add to that the increasing number of couples who never marry, have children together, and later go their separate ways. In all of these scenarios, children suffer greatly—often in silence, as parents do not know how to effectively guide their kids. When the sorrow and emotional issues of children are not addressed, the cycle of divorce is likely to continue for them and in generations that follow. In addition, while children may appear to be resilient and adjusting, without proper support children of divorce are more prone to drug and alcohol abuse, criminal behavior, mental and physical illness, and suicide. How can parents manage their own hurt, shock, anger, and despair so that they can provide their children with what they need?

Collateral Damage sounds a wakeup call for parents. It identifies the landmines inherent in the dangerous terrain of divorce and equips them to help their children not to feel abandoned or unheard. Topics covered include:

Building the family—not losing it

Tuning into your kids

Stabilizing childhood

Maintaining parent/child roles

Avoiding the parenting handoff

Keeping kids out of the war zone

Instilling trust

Keeping open lines of communication

Attuning to guiding, spiritual resources

The failure of a marriage does not mean the end of the family. Providing a stable, supportive, healthy relationship with your child demonstrates what a loving relationship looks like, better preparing them for intimate relationships and marriage as an adult.