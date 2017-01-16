AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND NO TRAVEL IN SIOUXLAND

Authorities in Iowa & Nebraska are urging people to stay off the roads if possible as an ice storm moves across Siouxland.

Sgt. Jason Allen of the Sioux City Police Department says conditions are dangerous due to the icy highways:

Sgt. Allen says most people have stayed off the streets with only one traffic accident reported in Sioux City between midnight and 5:30am.

Nebraska authorities have reported several crashes across their state, including a fiery collision involving two semitrailer trucks, that was blamed on the icy conditions Sunday on Interstate 80 west of Kearney.

A snow plow even slid off the road in Adams County.