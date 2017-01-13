SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS GET THEIR OWN REPORT CARD

The Iowa Education Department has released its second annual Iowa School Report Card and Sioux City has public schools ranked at each end of the grading spectrum.

The web-based system evaluates public schools based on their performance over two years on a required set of measures that was developed under direction from the Legislature.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise says it’s designed to give a look at individual schools within a district:

Clark Elementary was rated as a high performing school with Spalding Elementary rated as commendable.

Liberty and Lincoln elementary, as well as West High School were listed as needing improvement in the report, while Hunt and Irving Elementaries and North High School ranked in the bottom six per cent in the state as priority schools.

Ten other schools received acceptable ratings and three were unable to be rated.

Wise says the report card also includes a new summary review of efforts to get parents involved.

Wise calls the report card a starting point for parents to evaluate their schools.