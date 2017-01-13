RICKETTS HOPES TO BOOST STATE AG ECONOMY

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is traveling the state to tout his legislative package of tax cuts, agency mergers and relaxing certain job-licensing requirements.
Ricketts stopped in South Sioux City Friday afternoon as a follow-up to his State of the State address on Thursday.
The governor talked about the drop in state farm income as part of the reason Nebraska has a projected $900 million budget shortfall.
Ricketts hopes to expand the state’s ag exports to boost the farm economy.
That may include more trade missions such as one he made last year:
The governor says China could especially help the state’s cattle industry:
Ricketts will visit other Nebraska cities next Tuesday and Wednesday.