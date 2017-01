PABLO-MORALES MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED

THE TRIAL OF A HUBBARD, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF A SOUTH SIOUX CITY WOMAN IN 2015 HAS BEEN CONTINUED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

29 YEAR OLD ROGELIO PABLO-MORALES IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HIS FORMER WIFE, 21 YEAR OLD MARGARITA MORALES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE COUPLE WERE IN A CAR TOGETHER IN MAY OF 2015 WHEN PABLO-MORALES ALLEGEDLY STRANGLED THE WOMAN.

POLICE FOUND HER AT AN IOWA STREET HOME AFTER RECEIVING A REPORT OF AN UNCONSCIOUS WOMAN DUE TO AN ASSAULT.

MORALES WAS UNRESPONSIVE AND TAKEN TO UNITY POINT-ST. LUKE’S WHERE SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON GRANTED PABLO-MORALES’ REQUEST TO HAVE A SECOND ATTORNEY ADDED TO HIS DEFENSE.

PABLO-MORALES IS CURRENTLY REPRESENTED BY PUBLIC DEFENDER MICHAEL WILLIAMS.

HIS TRIAL HAD BEEN SLATED TO BEGIN ON JANUARY 24TH, BUT HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO A YET TO BE DETERMINED DATE.